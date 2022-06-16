Bangkok to set up alternative protest site for demonstrators to prevent violence, traffic chaos

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced it is searching for an alternative protest location to reduce the impact of public demonstrations on commuters and local residents.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told BMA executives at a recent meeting that he has been closely monitoring the overall situation in the city, amid new anti-government rallies by the Thalu Gas movement over the weekend.







The Bangkok governor affirmed that the BMA does not endorse any form of violence and is solely committed to minimizing disruptions that future protests may cause for public commuters.

Chadchart explained that moving future protests to a designated location will allow medical responders sufficient time to respond to emergencies and for police to ensure the safety of local businesses and passers-by. Security teams will also be deployed throughout the capital to ensure the safety of local residents.





Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, meanwhile said police are currently working to identify individuals suspected of breaking the law during weekend protests in Din Deang district.

He added that three individuals have so far been issued arrest warrants in connection with the arson attack on a police vehicle during the protests. (NNT)































