Thai parliament approves changes to police commission bill

Revisions to the Royal Thai Police Bill have been approved in a vote by members of parliament (MPs) and senators.

A joint sitting has voted to pass changes to Sections 14 and 15 of the Royal Thai Police bill at its second hearing on June 16. One of the notable changes in these revisions was a structural change to the Police Commission in Section 14, in which the Prime Minister will be the chairman of the commission and other officials such as the interior permanent secretary, justice permanent secretary, attorney general, and secretary-general of the Court of Justice will be excluded.







Several MPs, however, have objected to this structure, claiming that it could create opportunities for future political interference in police appointments. Some have proposed adding public sectors and the chairman of the Lawyers Council of Thailand to the commission to ensure transparency.



The joint sitting also approved Section 15 of the bill, which defines the Police Commission’s responsibilities and powers, allowing them to issue rules and set policy standards for police officers. (NNT)

































