Thailand lauded for efforts to improve labor rights

The European Union has commended Thailand for its efforts to improve labor rights in its seafood industry in accordance with Good Labour Practice (GLP) guidelines.

During an interview, Giuseppe Busini, the deputy head of the EU Delegation to Thailand, praised Thailand for its efforts to improve the quality of life of migrant workers in the seafood industry.







In a recent report, the International Labour Organization (ILO) noted that the Thai Tuna Industry Association (TTIA) and the Thai Frozen Food Association (TFFA) are complying with the GLP program to improve the lives of migrant workers and provide support through welfare committees.

According to the ILO, the TTIA and TFFA have also been covering employment-related fees to lighten the financial load of migrant workers.





Pongthiti Pongsilamanee, deputy secretary-general of the State Enterprise Workers’ Relations Confederation, said the GLP strengthens employee-employer relations based on labor rights principles and paves the way for the promotion of sustainable development in the seafood industry.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of Labor Boonchob Suttamanuswong, stated that the ministry remains committed to working with the ILO and other networks to strengthen GLP in the Thai seafood industry and other businesses.



Thailand was one of the top ten seafood exporters in the world in 2018. The year before, the industry exported over 1.6 million tons of seafood worth $5.7 billion.

The GLP was developed jointly by the ILO, Labour Ministry, TTIA, and TFFA with support from the EU via the Ship to Shore Rights South East Asia program supported by the EU. 106 companies have since joined the project, which ensures the seafood industry adheres to international labor standards and Thai law. (NNT)

































