20 learn traditional massage free in Pattaya

Twenty local residents began the hands-on portion of their free traditional-massage training course offered at Pattaya City Hall.

Deputy City Manager Siwat Boonkerd opened the practical-training part of the 150-hour course June 15. The training continues through June 30.







The courses, the first offered since 2020, allow people to earn certifications to start a new career or earn extra income.

The classes organized by the Pattaya Social Welfare and Development Department, began in May with classroom learning.





All students who pass the course will earn Public Health Ministry certification, helping them to get a job in a traditional massage center or start their own.

































