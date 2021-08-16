Thai opposition targets PM and five ministers in censure debate

The opposition filed their censure debate motion which targeted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five ministers.

Sompong Amornwiwat, leader of the Pheu Thai Party and the opposition, sent the motion to Parliament President Chuan Leekpai.

Apart from the prime minister, five targeted ministers were Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.







Mr Sompong said opposition parties gathered mistakes of the government which mainly concerned its management of COVID-19 vaccines, responses to COVID-19 outbreaks and economic problems.

Mr Chuan said it was the third censure debate motion and he would look for a proper schedule. (TNA)























