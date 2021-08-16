Thais advised to learn basic Korean before applying for jobs

The South Korean Embassy in Bangkok is advising Thai workers, registered under South Korea’s Employment Permit System (EPS), to learn the basics of the Korean language, to give them an advantage over other foreign workers in the labor market.

Minister and Consul-General at the Korean Embassy in Bangkok, Tae Wuk Ha, said the advice applies to workers who are already in South Korea, as well as those who have yet to leave Thailand.







He said the government is again welcoming foreign workers registered under its EPS after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the program. As one of the top six contributors of foreign workers through the EPS, Thailand should prepare its workers for the standardized Korean language skills test, which migrants on certain types of visa must now pass to be allowed to work.



According to the diplomat, some workers with limited Korean language skills have ended up as illegal migrants, after seeking advice from brokers who took advantage of their inability to communicate, and many others have had to endure daily inconveniences because they can’t speak the language. (NNT)























