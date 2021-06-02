Thai opposition MPs call on the government to cut spending on defense

A meeting of the House of Representatives discussed the government’s Budget Bill for fiscal year 2022 for the second day on Tuesday (June 1). Opposition MPs continued to question the government’s budgeting capability. The House meeting examined the budget allocation for each ministry, starting with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Defense.







The House meeting commenced at 9 a.m. The meeting spent the day considering the 3.1-trillion-baht budget bill for the next fiscal year. Opposition MPs commented on the government’s budgeting process, saying it is inconsistent with the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic crisis at this time. They said the budget allocation is not in line with the national strategy, which is centered on six key areas.





The opposition commented on the Ministry of Defense’s budget, which is higher than that of the Ministry of Public Health. A Pheu Thai Party MP said the budget allocation for national security is more than needed, saying that funds allocated to education and public health are reduced, and personnel in these sectors are the most important resources right now. The opposition called on the government to cut unnecessary spending related to the armed forces, and keep a close watch on the government’s actions.







Meanwhile, government MPs voiced their support for the government’s budget allocation to oversee the domestic economy, which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. They also proposed that a budget be allocated to help those affected by the COVID-19 situation directly. They believe that the financial situation will be revived if the country is able to overcome the worst of the crisis. (NNT)



















