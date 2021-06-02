Thai schools told to lower tuition fees to help parents

Schools in most provinces resumed classes on June 1, except those in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan, where maximum and strict COVID-19 control is still applied. Many schools are offering online, on-hand and on-site learning approaches due to the current COVID-19 situation. Schools will need permission from their respective Provincial Communicable Disease Committees, if they want a full resumption of classes. All schools have to follow measures strictly, to stem the spread of COVID-19.







Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced a reduction in tuition fees to help parents cope with the cost of living.

The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines to schools and educational institutions under its supervision.



If these institutions already received education service fees and other education fees from the parents, they are required to refund them for any services that were not delivered during school closures stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak. If it is necessary for schools and educational institutions to charge education service fees and related fees, so as to pay for teaching and learning activities, they may consider waiving them or extending payment terms accordingly. Schools and educational institutions may consider providing assistance to students and their parents who have been affected by the COVID-19 situation. Relevant agencies are to direct schools and educational institutions in their areas, in observing the guidelines until further notice.







This morning, teachers and the director of Bueng Kan School in Bueng Kan province ensured that their students were undergoing screening and following disease-control measures, such as using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, before attending classes. Bueng Kan School has some 2,800 high school students.

The school is prepared to screen students and their parents and teachers in advance. Students’ parents who are from areas with maximum and strict COVID-19 controls, and non-residential teachers have observed the full 14-day quarantine since May 17. Everyone in the school premises is required to wear face masks and practice social distancing in classrooms and the cafeteria.







Some 210 public and private schools under the administration of the Office of Bueng Kan Primary Education Service Area reopened on Monday. They use the on-hand teaching and learning method, allowing students to study from home, as the provincial communicable disease committee is considering the timing of a full resumption. (NNT)



















