Thai officials urged to root out influential and powerful figures operating behind the scenes

In a sweeping move against crime, the Royal Thai Police, in collaboration with the Central Investigation Bureau, has initiated operations to tackle the proliferation of counterfeit and homemade firearms. This includes the detention of individuals involved in the selling and transport of modified “Blank Guns” across 47 provinces, encompassing 114 targets nationwide.

The decisive move was taken after a recent tragic incident where a 14-year-old boy obtained a modified firearm online and initiated a shooting in Siam Paragon shopping mall, resulting in injuries and loss of life.







Party-list MP from the United Thai Nation Party (UTNP), Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, commended the efforts of the Royal Thai Police and the Central Investigation Bureau. However, he highlighted that addressing the issue of counterfeit firearms might be just scratching the surface. A collaborative approach involving various agencies is imperative to rooting out influential and powerful figures operating behind the scenes.







Emphasizing the need for inter-agency cooperation, Thanakorn pointed out the importance of not only involving the Department of Provincial Administration but also closely examining tax records, and tracking the financial paths of these figures with the help of the Anti-Money Laundering Committee and the Revenue Department.

Deputy Minister of Interior, Chada Thaised, responsible for the nationwide crackdown, has also been mentioned in context, emphasizing the need to dismantle influential networks in a manner similar to international models, to ensure a comprehensive and efficient approach. (NNT)













