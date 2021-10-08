Thai officials sacked for 112.5 billion baht rubber glove fraud

Three officials of the Public Warehouse Organization were expelled for corruption in a rubber glove procurement project worth 112.50 billion baht and will be ordered to pay 2 billion baht in compensation.







Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit quoted PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut as reporting that a disciplinary probe committee found former acting PWO director Roongroj Putthiyawat and high-level officials Kiatkhajon Saetai and Murathathorn Khambut with serious disciplinary offences.



They must be expelled and deprived of any pension. They were accused of corruption in PWO’s procurement of 500 million boxes of rubber gloves worth 112.50 billion in August last year.

The probe committee was chaired by Pitak Udomwichaiwat, deputy permanent secretary for commerce.







The PWO director will report the probe result to the PWO board. Besides, the National Anti-Corruption Commission already pressed charges against the officials and was expanding its investigation into the case. (TNA)



























