Thai hospitals administer ‘Favipiravir Syrup’ to children and Covid-19 patients

- Number of Covid-19 cases in Thailand is continuing a downward trend
- From February 28 to October 07, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 58.2 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 911,677 doses have been administered on Thursday
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+11,140)
- Thailand will be moved out of the UK’s ‘Red List’ of countries on October 11, 2021 at 4 a.m.
- The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Chulalongkorn University in collaboration with the Chulabhorn Royal Academy and private sectors had successfully developed Thailand’s first ‘Favipiravir Syrup’ for children and patients with Covid-19. The syrup has been distributed to many hospitals across the country. Registration can be made at www.favipiravir.cra.ac.th
