Thai officials rehearse emergency plans ahead of APEC Economic Leaders’ Week

All related agencies are working hard to ensure full preparation for the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (A-E-L-W). Security agencies rehearsed their response plans for cases of emergency, ensuring maximum security protection for participating leaders.

Security agencies related to the A-E-L-W held an emergency response drill at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, which is the main venue of AELW 2022 in Bangkok.







The rehearsal was observed by Deputy Prime Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan, who thanked all related sectors for their dedication and support.

The emergency response drill started out with a rehearsal of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, who gave media members a demonstration of the use of explosive disposal robots.

The rehearsal in general put the security command line and anti-terrorism operations to the test, while allowing officers to review their plans’ effectiveness. (NNT)









































