30,000 police officers backed by soldiers to secure Bangkok during APEC week

Authorities are now finalizing security measures and protocols for next week’s APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. The police chief has indicated around 30,000 police officers backed by soldiers will be deployed around Bangkok on the meeting days. Explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) police have carried out a major bomb response demonstration at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the venue for the leaders’ meeting.







A demonstration of searches for suspicious objects at the main venue for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was carried out. Police canines and remote-controlled explosive ordinance response robots were used in the demonstration. The robots are able to capture x-ray images of suspicious objects so the operator may determine whether an object is indeed an explosive ordinance. Upon confirmation of an explosive ordinance, the robot can move the object into a collection vehicle that will then move the object to a safe area for disposal.







Anti-drone vehicles equipped with radar will secure the meeting venue against aerial drones. Radio jammers will activate when a drone threat is detected by radar. Rapid response units will track down the drone controller and seize the drone in question. The controller will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Royal Thai Police Commissioner Damrongsak Kittipraphat indicated the police have full confidence over more than 80% of security measures for the APEC leaders’ meeting. He explained that confidence will reach 100% upon adjustments and additional drills and this will be accomplished before the meeting day. The police will deploy almost 30,000 personnel in Bangkok who will be supported by some 2,000 soldiers. In addition to providing security, the police will be facilitating traffic around Bangkok during the APEC leaders’ week.







The police chief said vantage points around the meeting venue will be monitored by security officials, including those in plainclothes. Rigorous security will also be provided at the residences and travel routes that will be used by APEC leaders.

Pol. Gen. Damrongsak said the movements of various groups, including those which may perpetrate violence, are being closely monitored. However, no movements of concern have been detected. Lessons learned from the unrest in 2019 have also been applied to security measures for next week’s meeting.

The police chief asked that the public avoid areas around the meeting venue if they can, as regular traffic may be impacted next week. (NNT)

































