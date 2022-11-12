Brawl at Pattaya Walking Street club leaves 4 guards hurt

By Pattaya Mail
0
313
A CCTV camera grab shows guards at the Jannaat Club trying to evict the two men after closing hours but ran into resistance culminating in fisticuffs before the men left.

Four security guards were hurt when 30 hoodlums attacked them in retaliation for turning away two of their friends from a Walking Street nightclub after closing hours.

Security guards told police that the two men tried to enter the already closed Jannaat Club at 4 a.m. Nov 9, but were turned away. An argument ensued, where the men got into a scuffle before the culprits left the premises.



At 9.30 p.m. that same evening a gang of 30 men returned to the Indian-centric nightclub, and attacked the guards like pack dogs, leaving the security personnel overwhelmed, wounding 4 of them.

After exacting their revenge, the hoodlums escaped in all directions while the injured guards were transferred to a hospital.
No one has been arrested while police are investigating.


That evening, the 2 men came back to the scene of their transgression with 30 hoodlums to avenge their loss of face, injuring 4 night club guards in the process.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here