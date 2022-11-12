Brawl at Pattaya Walking Street club leaves 4 guards hurt

Four security guards were hurt when 30 hoodlums attacked them in retaliation for turning away two of their friends from a Walking Street nightclub after closing hours.

Security guards told police that the two men tried to enter the already closed Jannaat Club at 4 a.m. Nov 9, but were turned away. An argument ensued, where the men got into a scuffle before the culprits left the premises.







At 9.30 p.m. that same evening a gang of 30 men returned to the Indian-centric nightclub, and attacked the guards like pack dogs, leaving the security personnel overwhelmed, wounding 4 of them.

After exacting their revenge, the hoodlums escaped in all directions while the injured guards were transferred to a hospital.

No one has been arrested while police are investigating.





































