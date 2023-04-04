Thai officials and Chinese police question arrested suspects in student kidnap – murder case

The Chinese police arrested three suspects in kidnapping and murdering a female Chinese student in Thailand, said national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas.

The body of Jin Can, 22 a student at Bangkok Thonburi University was found in a sack dumped into a ditch in Nonthaburi province after her abductors did not receive a ransom of 500,000 yuan or about 2.5 million baht they demanded from her father in China.







The three suspects allegedly committed the crime in Thailand and returned to Chengdu on March 30.

Arrest warrants were issued for them and Thai officials flew to Beijing to join Chinese counterparts in questioning them.

The legal action will be taken in China as the suspects are Chinese citizens. Thai police will submit evidence to Chinese authorities for proceeding in the court. According to the Chinese law, they could face death penalty, if found guilty.







The Chinese police arrested the suspects in Wuhan, Hubei province. They have criminal records in China. They told the police that the killing was also involved with a love affair between the victim and one of the suspects.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old Thai woman, involving in the case met the Thai police on Monday. She said she knew the suspects as they were customers at a karaoke bar where she worked in Bangkok. She admitted to giving them advice on the abduction for ransom and dumping the body of the victim. She denied any involvement in the murder of the student. (TNA)













