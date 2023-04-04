Vehicle bookings surge 35% at 44th Bangkok International Motor Show

Orders were placed for 45,983 vehicles during the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show, said the organizer.

Jaturont Komolmis, chief executive of the Grand Prix International that organized the 12-day event said vehicle bookings were up 35%, compared to that of last year.

Electric vehicles (EVs) bookings were placed for 9,234 units, making up 21.53% of total bookings.

In the motorcycle segment, bookings increased 56.7 % to 3,098 units.

Various models including minor change and model change attracted motorists. More than 1.6 million visitors attended the motor show this year. (TNA)


































