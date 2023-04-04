Registration of party- list candidates begins at Bangkok City Hall

Election candidates have submitted their applications to run as potential party-list Members of Parliament and Prime Minister at the Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

Pheu Thai Advisory Chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the Pheu Thai Party applied for the registration of 100 party-list candidates and the party’s three prime minister candidates would be announced tomorrow (Apr 5).







The Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanawisit said he was ready to be the sole prime minister candidate of the party. The ruling Palang Pracharath Party also named its leader Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon as its lone prime ministerial candidate.

The United Thai Nation Party nominated caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as the party’s first candidate for next prime minister and Pirapan Salirathavibhaga as its second candidate.









The Move Forward Party’s leader and sole prime minister candidate Pita Limcharoenrat said he was confident all 92 party-list candidates were suitable and capable of addressing the country’s problems and challenges.

On the first day of the constituency MP candidate registration yesterday, 3,990 candidates from 60 political parties submitted their application to run in 400 constituencies in the May 14 general election.

Four main parties – Palang Pracharath, Move Forward, Pheu Thai and Democrat submitted the applications for the registration of 392 constituency candidates each. The United Thai Nation party registered 386 constituency candidates. (TNA)























