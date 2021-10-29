Thai nightlife operators seek reopening date, protection against virus outbreaks

With Thailand to lift its quarantine requirement for many international travelers on November 1, operators of entertainment venues are following up on whether they will be able to reopen for business on December 1 under the clout of the COVID-19 situation.

Civil society networks on Thursday (28 Oct) held a seminar to discuss the adjustments that entertainment venues needed to make and responsibilities that fall on such establishments, as the country heads toward reopening on November 1.







Khathawut Thongthai, president of a network representing entertainment venue workers in Thailand, said COVID-19 has had effects on jobs relating to entertainment venues. He expressed personal support for the reopening of the country to international tourists but also said he was worried about Thailand’s level of preparedness to contain disease outbreaks. He also said he wanted to see more clarity about measures to relax Covid restrictions on the entertainment industry.



Department of Disease Control (DDC) senior expert and advisor Kumnuan Ungchusak said he was more worried about illegal entries into Thailand by migrant workers who may spread Covid. Dr. Kumnuan added that entertainment venues presented another risk spot where Covid may easily spread from, due to many factors not the least of which is the generally lower caution observed by people who are under the influence of alcohol.







Technology Crime Suppression Division Deputy Commander Pol. Col. Siriwat Deepor, in his capacity as the deputy spokesperson for the Royal Thai Police, said the police were less concerned with entertainment venues that operated legally but more so with places such as homes and shops that set up tables and sell alcohol under the radar. He said these sites might contribute to the spread of Covid. (NNT)



























