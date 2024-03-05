Thai – New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TNZCEP) cooperation

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister, had a bilateral meeting with the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, the Prime Minister of New Zealand, during the Special Summit to Commemorate 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations in Melbourne.

Both sides agreed to elevate bilateral cooperation, particularly on trade and investment under the Thai – New Zealand Closer Economic Partnership Agreement (TNZCEP) and in digital and green industries. Other cooperative areas of mutual interest have also been identified, including agricultural technology, education, tourism, culture and sustainability. Both sides also discussed ways to deepen engagement at the multilateral level and exchanged views on regional and global issues.

In addition, to enhance the momentum of the bilateral relations, the Prime Minister of New Zealand will visit Thailand in April this year. (MFA)





































