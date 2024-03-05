‘Lamduan Flower Festival – Traditions of Si Sa Ket’s Four Ethnic Groups 2024’ March 6-10

THAILAND EVENT: The ‘Lamduan Flower Festival – Traditions of Si Sa Ket’s Four Ethnic Groups 2024’ starts Wednesday 6 March until Sunday 10 March.

The event is taking place at the Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park in Si Sa Ket College of Agriculture and Technology, Si Sa Ket. The park is home to more than 50,000 lamduan or white cheesewood trees, with blossoms generally appearing in March. Hence, an annual event is held during this month each year to mark the special occasion and to celebrate the culture and way of life of four Thai ethnic groups – Lao, Khmer, Kuai and Yerr.







Programme

Daily activities, from 6-10 March, starting from 10 am

– Cultural displays and replica houses representing the four Thai ethnic groups – Lao, Khmer, Kuai and Yerr

– Cultural shows representing Si Sa Ket’s local wisdoms on culinary heritage, festivals, and traditional performances







– Art and craft fair, and folk music performances

– A fair selling community product including Si Sa Ket’s hand-woven fabrics

Nightly activities, from 8-10 March, starting from 7 pm

– Light-and-sound presentation on the legend of the founding of Si Sa Ket (new episode) (TAT)































