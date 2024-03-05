Thailand-Australia continue to bolster mutual trade and investment

H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Thai Prime Minister and the Honourable Anthony Albanese MP, Prime Minister of Australia held the bilateral meeting during the Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations in Melbourne, Australia. Both sides discussed the unique and constructive relations between Thailand-Australia.







They also discussed issues developed from the meeting with H.E. the Governor-General of Australia on the occasion of his Official Visit to Thailand on 13-17 February 2024. These issues include economic cooperation and ways to bolster mutual trade and investment, especially in targeted sectors such as EVs, precision agriculture, smart industries, and the Land bridge Project. The Prime Minister also deliberated on agricultural labour mobility, people-to-people relations and educational exchange. (MFA)



































