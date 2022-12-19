Thai Navy corvette sinks after losing power in gulf

The corvette HTMS Sukhothai (FS-442) of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN) sank in the Gulf of Thailand at 11:30 PM on Sunday, following a loss of power and subsequent flooding of the ship.

The RTN’s official Twitter account posted photos and videos of the incident the same night, stating that Sukhothai was on patrol around 32 kilometers from the port in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Bang Saphan district. Strong waves reportedly caused water to enter into the electrical systems of the ship, which resulted in a loss of power and control for the ship along with water entering the hull that caused the ship to start listing.







The RTN dispatched the frigates HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej (FFG-471) and HTMS Kraburi (FFG-457) and landing platform dock HTMS Angthong (LPD-791) to assist Sukhothai, though only the Kraburi was close enough to reach the scene before the ship sank. Two RTN helicopters were also deployed to the scene. According to the RTN, all 110 sailors of Sukhothai’s crew were safely evacuated off the ship to the frigate Kraburi, but strong winds and waves prevented recovery efforts and the ship sank at 11:30 PM.







The Sukhothai was one of two Ratanakosin-class corvettes built in the United States by the now-closed Tacoma Boatbuilding Company, with lead ship HTMS Ratanakosin (FS-441) commissioned in 1986 and Sukhothai commissioned in 1987. The RTN’s other corvettes are the three U.K.-designed and locally built Khamronsin-class corvettes, which entered service in 1992, and two Tapi-class corvettes built by American Shipbuilding Corporation and Norfolk Shipbuilding & Drydock Corporation. Those were commissioned in 1971 and 1973, respectively.

Thailand also currently has a Type 071E LPD on order with China that has just completed its sea trials in China. (NNT)































