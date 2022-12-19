Debt resolution expo concludes in Chiang Mai

Debt has become a major problem for many Thais, especially in the aftermath of the global pandemic. The government has marked 2022 as the “year for household debt resolution” with four expos held throughout the year. The latest of these expo recently concluded in Chiang Mai province.







Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith inaugurated the third “Debt Resolution Expo” for 2022 at Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Center. The expo was jointly sponsored by the Ministry of Finance, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) and the Government Financial Institutions Association.

The objective of the expo, hosted by Krung Thai Bank, was to provide comprehensive solutions for people with debt issues.







The expo sought to help relieve the debt burdens of people as well as business operators through full-time and part-time occupations to generate income. Loans could be sought for use as circulating funds or capital for income generation, while knowledge on finance and occupational skills promotion was on offer to address household debt.







Debt relief, repayment period extension, outstanding interest reduction, low-interest loans, collateral-free loans and special interest savings products were also provided. Additionally, the expo offered consultation for businesses experiencing debt problems and investment advice. (NNT)





























