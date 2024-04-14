PM observes traffic management ahead of Songkran Holidays

At the Highway Traffic Operations Center (HTOC), Department of Highways, Ratchathewi, Bangkok, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin disclosed about his visit to the Department of Highways to monitor traffic condition and observe management and preparedness for traffic safety during Songkran Holidays.

The Prime Minister stated that he also wanted to come and give moral support to all concerned staffs who have been working hard during others’ holiday time. He was very satisfied with traffic management during the past New Year Holidays, with a smaller number of accidents, and less travel time, and felt a little relieved after observing real-time traffic in several routes today. Concerned agencies will do their best to facilitate people’s traveling and ensure their safety even though an approximate 20% increase of traffic congestion is expected during the long holiday.







The Prime Minister instructed relevant authorities to beef up measures to prevent drunk driving. He was also pleased with the Bang Pa-In – Nakhon Ratchasima Intercity Motorway (M6) which has helped alleviate traffic congestion by 35%. As for the ongoing Rama-II road construction and repair, he was informed by Minister of Transport that the construction is expected to complete at the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister ordered for a construction halt to facilitate people’s traveling during the holiday.

The Prime Minister also wished all the Thai people happiness, healthiness, and a safe trip back home to celebrate their Songkran with their family and the loved ones. And do not forget to refrain from driving when intaking alcohols. (PRD)























































