Thai nationals urged to come back home for safety as Israel-Hamas conflict escalates

The Government of Thailand is urging Thai people in Israel to return to Thailand as soon as possible after the Israeli armed forces intensified ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Government Spokesperson Chai Watcharong said a warning has been issued for Thai nationals in Israel to come back home for their safety as the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates.







The Israeli military has intensified its ground operations in the Gaza Strip. There is a possibility that the fighting area will expand, which could significantly affect the repatriation process.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is extremely concerned about Thai people in Israel and requests that all return to the homeland as soon as possible. The government also asked the relatives of Thai workers who are still in Israel to help convince them to come home.







For those who wish to return, you can inform the Thai Embassy or proceed to a shelter at David InterContinental School, Kaufmann Street 12, Tel Aviv- Yafo, 61501.

Shelter phone number: 050-443 8094

Embassy phone numbers: 055-271 2201, 053-245 2826, 054-636 8150 (NNT)













