Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv clarifies number of Thais being held hostages in Israel

October 27, 2023, Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about the Prime Minister’s twitter (X) on the number of Thai hostages held by Palestinian militant group Hamas during the unrest in Israel, which stated that the Government verified with security agencies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, and was informed that the alleged number of 54 Thai hostages has not been officially confirmed. The 54 Thai victims are believed to be classified into 3 groups: 1) those being taken hostages; 2) the deaths; and 3) those who remain unaccounted for.







The Prime Minister, therefore, affirmed the latest update of the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv, as of October 26, 2023, which reported that 18 Thais are being held hostages. The number is also confirmed by the Israeli Government.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the situation is very sensitive to the public. Verification of information with official authority before disseminating the information is important. He called on everyone to send moral support to concerned authorities and staffs who have been working hard to bring all the Thai workers back home safely. (PRD)













