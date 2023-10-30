PM chairs Buddhist merit-making ceremony on occasion of his assumption of position

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that on October 27, at the Purple Room, Thai Khu Fah Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin presided over a Buddhist rite on occasion of his assumption of the premiership. Ten senior monks were invited for the blessing ceremony. Participating in the ceremony were Minister Attached to Prime Minister’s Office Puangpetch Chunla-ead, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Jakkapong Sangmanee, Prime Minister’s Secretary General Prommin Lertsuridej, Prime Minister’s chief advisor Kittirat Na Ranong, Prime Minister’s Deputy Secretary Generals for Political Affairs Somkid Cheukhong / Chakraphol Tangsutthitham / Pongsaran Assawachaisophon, Prime Minister’s advisors, and political officials.







The ten senior monks invited to chant and bless in the ceremony were from Wat Traimit Withayaram Worawihan, Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram Rajwaramahawihan, Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan, Wat Suthat Thepwararam Ratchaworamahawihan, Wat Rajphatikaram, Wat Saket, Wat Devaraj Kunchon, Wat Thepsirintrawat Ratchaworawihan, and Wat Ratchabophit Sathitmahasimaram Ratchaworawihan. (PRD)



















