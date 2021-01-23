Thai massage among 13 types of businesses resumes at Wat Pho temple, Bangkok

Thai massage service resumed at Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) after being closed for half a month to control COVID-19 but the business remained quiet after restart.







The service at Wat Pho Thai Traditional Massage School was restored as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration allowed the reopening of 13 types of businesses on Friday. Among them were spa and Thai traditional massage parlors where service providers and customers must always wear face masks.

The management of the massage school announced the service resumption via its Facebook fan page. People phoned the school to seek information but no customers showed up in the morning.





The resumed massage service covered Thai massage, relaxation massage and foot massage except massage from neck upwards such as face and head massage and aromatherapy massage.

About 8-10 masseuses are on duty every day and staff alternate work schedules. Customers must wear face masks, have body temperatures checked, use Thaichana check-in and checkout app and share their travel histories. Those with risky records will be rejected. (NNT)













