Pattaya’s deputy mayor pleaded for more patience as roadwork continues in Naklua.

Banlue Kullavanijaya visited Sawang Fa Road near Lan Po Market June 4 to check on the project to lay all-new sewage and water pipes.







The project remains hopelessly behind schedule with no completion date publicly disclosed.

Banlue asked for more patience from the public about the detours, traffic and dust caused by the work. (PCPR)

Loading…