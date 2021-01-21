Pattaya looks forward to reopening Koh Larn island after two-week ban on travel

The latest tourism report says that Chonburi province is going to ask Chonburi provincial communicable disease committee to consider reopening Koh Larn Island.







Koh Larn island in Chonburi is one the tourist attractions under the strict control of COVID-19 containment from January 5 to 20. Under the measures implemented, the island is prohibiting visitors from outside and limiting local residents’ activities. Only specially allowed visitors who also need to have a Koh Larn’s resident guarantee can visit the island.

According to the Koh Larn community committee, they are eyeing a reopening of the island to allow tourists to visit the island again. Stringent measures such as screening checkpoints are installed around the island and the association of the ThaiChana application and others, could mean the island can finally get back to operation.





As for resorts, hotels, and other accommodation, the committee revealed that the venues can do as they wish. However, accommodations is required to be approved by the committee as these venues need to have well-managed measures as well.

But after a long period without tourists, most of the accommodation isn’t ready, and reopening will take some time to regenerate the missing busy tourism trade. (NNT)

























