Thai Ministry of Labor urged to reduce migrant worker import costs

Business operators have urged the Ministry of Labor to cut migrant worker import costs, saying it will help businesses and alleviate the labor shortages in the country.

According to Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin, private companies have urged the ministry to amend regulations concerning the import of foreign workers into Thailand. One suggestion was to reduce expenses associated with health screening and quarantine in order to relieve some of the burden from operators amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The minister has instructed Department of Employment Director-General Pairoj Chotikasathien to contact the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration about measures to cut labor import expenses.

Suchart recently met with private and state agencies to address labor shortages, saying the ministry has agreed to support bringing migrant workers into nine border provinces. Workers will be allowed to enter the country to work and return home at the end of each working day under the terms of the agreement.







Thailand has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on labor imports with neighboring countries. However, the number of workers entering Thailand fell short of targets due to various factors. These include the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, which has disrupted the recruitment process. Such challenges have raised concerns among business owners, who warn that their companies will be unable to meet orders while being forced to pay compensation. (NNT)

































