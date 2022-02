A Pattaya shopkeeper was injured when she got both hands caught in her metal security shutter.

Weeraluk Auttama, 44, was lifting up the rolling metal door but didn’t pull her hands back fast enough as it curled.

Neighbors at her Everything 20 Baht shop on Soi Nernplubwan tried to break the door to free her, but it took about 15 minutes from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescuers to do the job.