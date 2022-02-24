Pattaya readies Bali Hai Pier traffic rework

Pattaya officials prepared to re-engineer traffic at Bali Hai Pier again, tearing down some barriers and installing biennial traffic poles and LED signs.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawat and traffic director Puttiest Charoenpoj joined city engineers in surveying the South Pattaya jetty Feb. 23.



Pattana said existing barriers between the clock tower through to the slope before Bali Hai flyover, will be removed and replaced with biennial traffic poles to reduce accidents.

In addition, larger, LED signs that indicate the proper direction to go will be placed for those traveling to and from Third Road and Jomtien Beach.







While there, the officials gathered opinions from pier users about traffic and parking at the U-turn circle that has been taken over by street thugs who charge money for the free parking.

Pattana promised to look into it.































