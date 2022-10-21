Thai ministers’ spouses inspect venue for APEC spouses meeting in Ayutthaya

The spouses of cabinet ministers have conducted an inspection of a museum in Ayutthaya that will host the spouses of APEC leaders in November. The Arts of the Kingdom museum is among the venues that will be visited by the dependents of APEC leaders during the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s spouse Naraporn Chan-ocha was accompanied by the spouses of government ministers on an inspection of the museum. The Arts of the Kingdom museum in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya is a project royally initiated by Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother. The museum is a site for learning about Thailand’s capacity and successes in sustainable and environmentally friendly development based on the Sufficiency Economy philosophy. Said capacity and successes are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.







The museum displays masterpieces by craftsmen at Queen Sirikit Institute, including their early works. The showpieces illustrate Thai craftspeople’s skills and creativity in working with gold, silver, metal, and fabric. The displayed pieces include food containers, weapons, tools, and ornaments. Other art objects include weaved handbags and articles, jewel beetle wings, and wooden dolls.







Spouses of APEC leaders will visit the museum whilst the APEC Economic Leders’ Meeting takes place from November 18 to 19. They will also partake in an activity specially arranged for this occasion.

Those who would like to visit the Arts of the Kingdom museum may do so on Wednesdays and Sundays, from 10 am to 3.30 pm. (NNT)





































