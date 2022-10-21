Thai Commerce Ministry closely monitoring retail prices

Officials from the Department of Internal Trade inspected the retail pricing of goods at key outlets to prevent price gouging. The department said there is enough goods inventory to meet the current demand, including in flooded areas.

The Department of Internal Trade conducted a field inspection at Big C Supercenter Tiwanon shopping mall in Nonthaburi Province. Sub Lt Chakra Yodmani, Deputy Director General at the department, who led the inspection said there were no price irregularities.







The department is rolling out daily inspections at outlets and reminding vendors to clearly display the prices of their products.

The outlet inspected today is found to have enough supply, as logistics routes remain operational despite the ongoing flood disaster.







The shopping mall has launched a special discount promotion, offering up to 60% discounts and the buy-one-get-one offer for eligible items.

The Department of Internal Trade is encouraging mistreated or exploited customers to report to the 1569 hotline, or contact a commercial affairs office in their respective communities. (NNT)

































