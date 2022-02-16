Thai ministers ready for general debate Feb 17-18

Cabinet ministers have expressed confidence they will be able to handle the upcoming parliamentary debate on February 17 and 18. Meanwhile, government coalition parties have expressed their intention to continue supporting the work of the current administration.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit asserted he is ready to respond to all queries about affairs under his charge. He noted the problem of expensive consumer staples has started to lift after efforts were made to address the issue. He expressed his belief that all ministers will be able to answer queries pointed at them. He said the prime minister will be making clarifications about the overall picture of the government’s work. Mr. Jurin, who is also the leader of the Democrat Party, said his party will continue to support the work of the current administration.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-archa indicated he does not need to prepare for specific issues at the censure debate. He added he is ready to respond to all queries, including the recent oil spills off the coast of Rayong. He said Chartthaipattana Party will continue to work in the government coalition but will not interfere with other ministries’ work.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn asserted the government coalition is prepared to respond to questions during the censure debate. He added that the matter of the Green Line train route was a legality issue and would not cause political difficulties for the coalition. (NNT)






































