Thailand and Cambodia join efforts in cracking down on phone scammers

The rise of scam calls targeting Thai people has led to a collaborative effort between the Royal Thai Police and Cambodian authorities in busting scam centers in Cambodia.

Thailand’s Minister of Digital Economy and Society Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn thanked Cambodian authorities for probing into the groups of phone scammers operating in Cambodia. The scammers target phone users in Thailand.

Mr. Chaiwut said the governments of Thailand and Cambodia will be escalating their efforts against these scammers, with a Memorandum of Understanding expected to be signed.

On the preventative measures, Mr. Chaiwut said the officials are now looking into feasible options, but admitted that it was difficult to block their operations across various available communication channels.

He said Thai banks will be sending out warning messages and notifications to alert phone users about possible scam calls and texts. (NNT)





































