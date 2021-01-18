Thai military sets up 10 field hospitals nationwide to treat COVID-19 patients

Bangkok – The Prime Minister has thanked all sectors for their cooperation in the government’s COVID-19 response, praising private firms that have allowed health authorities to set up field hospitals in their facilities.







Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, delivered his remarks on the establishment of field hospitals for COVID-19 patients in the country, saying that the military, health authorities, and the administration are now working collectively to set up and operate more field hospitals, especially in provinces with a higher risk profile.









So far, the armed forces have been co-opted to host 10 field hospitals at 10 locations, with a total capacity of 2,106 beds. Six of these field hospitals are located at the Royal Thai Army bases with a combined capacity of 1,260 beds, while three field hospitals are located at Royal Thai Navy bases, with a total of 726 beds, while one field hospital is located at a Royal Thai Armed Force base with a capacity of 120 beds.





The Prime Minister said today the field hospitals will accommodate treatment of asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms, allowing the patients to be isolated from society in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He has ordered provincial public health offices and security agencies to take care of the people and patients receiving services and treatments at these field hospitals, where the protocols for treatment and disease surveillance will be the same as actual hospitals.









The Prime Minister has thanked various groups for the cooperation of all sides with the government’s COVID-19 measures, especially the offers from private firms to use their land and facilities to set up field hospitals, stressing that field hospital establishment is now an urgent mission to treat COVID-19 patients, both Thai nationals and migrant workers. (NNT)













