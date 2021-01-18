Thai government pushes forward local economy boosting projects

Bangkok – The government says it is on track with projects that help stimulate local economies, from energy projects to an allowance for occupational usage of national forest reserves by local communities, as well as the mitigation of forest fires and smog.







Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow, the Minister of the Interior Gen Anupong Paochinda, and the Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment Varawut Silpa-archa briefed governors of 76 provinces on the government’s administrative policies via a video conference.

In this virtual meeting, the DPM and Energy Minister, elaborated on the 2.4 billion baht energy conservation promotion fund which will be allocated for the first time to the provinces at 25 million baht each.





The fund is intended to support practical energy projects that will help create jobs and promote wealth distribution to local communities. Provinces will need to submit a proposal for eligible projects next month, with approved projects set to start on 1st April.

The Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, on this occasion urged related agencies to implement stringent measures to prevent forest fires and air pollution, including a ban of farm crop burning, and a reduction in emissions from road traffic and factories.









He urged local authorities to promote forest planting campaigns, and to speed up the necessary processes involved in a national forest reserves’ land usage allowance for local communities.

This allowance will enable villagers in forest communities in 63 provinces to access some 760,000 hectares or about 4.75 million rai of forest reserve across the country. The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment expects the occupational land allocation campaign will be completed by September this year. (NNT)













