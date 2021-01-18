Bangkok and northern provinces expected to be blanketed with PM2.5 this week

Bangkok – This week a blanket of PM2.5 dust particles is expected to cover most parts of the Northern region and Bangkok, as the seasonal breeze has been weak since last week.







The AIR4THAI website, has confirmed that Bangkok and adjacent provinces are being affected by PM2.5 smog. The air quality index in the area has ranged from moderate to unhealthy with 50 to 113 micrograms per cubic meter. However, the PM10 dust particle volume was even higher at 154 micrograms per cubic meter which is also unhealthy.

Meanwhile, in the northern region, the air quality index ranges from satisfactory to unhealthy.





The PM2.5 volume ranged from 33 to 84 micrograms per cubic meter in some subdistricts of Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Nakhon Sawan and Tak.

But in Pak Nam Pho subdistrict of Nakhon Sawan, the PM10 reading reached 47 to 130 micrograms per cubic meter, affecting the health of residents especially those susceptible to dust.









The Thai Meteorological Department has reported that from January 17 to 19, a high-pressure system from China is extending its cover over the upper parts of Thailand, causing lower temperatures and gusty winds. The average temperature will be lower by between 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

The department also warned drivers in the northern region to be more careful on the roads, as fog is likely to cover some areas from January 20 to 22. (NNT)













