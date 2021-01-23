Thai Food and Drug registers COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca

The secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration registered the COVID-19 vaccine that AstraZeneca Co developed, for the emergency use of 50,000 doses to cope with the disease spread crisis in the country.







FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the FDA registered the vaccine doses produced in Italy after the company had submitted its application that contained nearly 10,000 pages with the FDA on Dec 22.

The FDA seriously considered the efficacy, quality and safety of the vaccine and the 50,000 doses would be delivered to Thailand in February.



The registration together with an import license will be valid for one year. After the delivery, the Department of Medical Sciences will conduct random checks on the vaccine before its use. The company will deliver 150,000 more doses in March and April.

Dr Paisarn said the FDA would register the vaccine production facility of AstraZeneca and Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand and products from the plant would be used right away in May. (TNA)













