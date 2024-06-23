Bangkok to conclude Pride Month with major parade longest in Asia on June 30

Bangkok is hosting the LOVE PRIDE PARADE 2024 on June 30, celebrating the end of Pride Month and the diversity and equality of the LGBTQIAN+ community. This year’s event is especially meaningful as Thailand recently became the first ASEAN nation to legalize same-sex marriage. The parade, touted as the longest in Asia, will cover a 6-kilometer route through central Bangkok.







Organized with the support of the government, public agencies, and over 100 private corporations, the parade aligns with Thailand’s ambition to become a global pride-festival destination. It also supports the government’s “Ignite Thailand” strategy, which seeks to boost the country’s standing in tourism, healthcare, and other sectors by 2030.

The procession will begin at 4 p.m. from the National Stadium, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin opening the event. It will pass by major city landmarks and conclude at Benchasiri Park, where a concert will start at 6:30 p.m.







Participants will include LGBTQIAN+ community members, celebrities, influencers, and decorated vehicle convoys, showcasing Thailand’s vibrant culture. Representatives from the hospitality, airline, and tourism sectors are also expected to join. Organizers anticipate over a million on-site and online spectators. (NNT)





































