Thai man arrested for murder of a woman in condominium near Bangkok

Police had a suspect re-enact his murder of a woman who lived in the same condominium building in Bang Phli district as he claimed he had intended only to steal her valuables.

Samut Prakan police commander Pol Maj Gen Chumphol Phumphuang supervised the re-enactment by suspect Nathachai Atsamat, 31, who stabbed a 23-year-old native of Phichit province to death at their condominium building on Dec 25.







Police seriously guarded the re-enactment scene to prevent attacks by onlookers. When the suspect showed up, local residents cursed him. Police took him to the crime scene that was cordoned off. After the re-enactment, the suspect apologized to the family of the dead victim through reporters. He said he did the crime and was ready to face consequences.



The suspect said that on Dec 25 while he was drinking beer, he saw the woman leaving her room without locking the door. Then he entered her room to steal but she returned early. He hid in her bathroom and later tried to sneak out.







The victim saw him and screamed. He used his hand to cover her mouth and stabbed her thigh with his knife before fleeing. Later he learned the woman died in front of an elevator door at the condominium building. (TNA)



























