Chiang Mai’s countdown festival starts with extravagant light and sound shows

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022 festival started in the Northern Province with extravagant light and sound shows and strict COVID-19 control measures.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand organized the festival at the Royal Park Rajapruek. People can register for their visits beforehand until Dec 31 as the number of visitors to the festival is limited at 1,500 daily.







The festival was set to begin at 5pm. With the theme of “Magical Night”, it features northern cultural shows, the performance of Britain’s oldest orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, and Joe Louis puppet shows. There will be the “Northern Lights” light show on the New Year’s Eve.



Visitors can also enjoy delicious northern foods from a large number of food stalls by famous eateries in Chiang Mai.

Interested people must register for their visits beforehand via the QueQ app, show their certificates of full COVID-19 vaccination or antigen tests conducted within the past 72 hours or pass antigen tests provided free of charge at the entrance of the festive venue.

Visitors who arrived at day can enjoy the views of beautiful flowers including those of over 20,000 temperate flowering plants in an area of 1,200 square meters in the park. (TNA)

































