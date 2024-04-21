Thai-Laos project treats children with heart ailments

Thailand and Laos have collaborated on a medical project titled “Saving Young’s Heart Crossing Mekong River,” which resulted in successful heart surgeries for 30 children. The initiative, which began in May last year, is a partnership between the Thai Red Cross, Chulalongkorn Hospital, Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, the Pediatric Cardiac Surgery Foundation, the Thai embassy in Laos, Laos’ Public Health Ministry, and Mahosot Hospital.







The project was launched after staff at Chulalongkorn Hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit learned that Mahosot Hospital, the only facility in Laos capable of performing pediatric heart surgeries, was in urgent need of additional specialists. To address this, young patients with heart conditions in Laos are being transferred to hospitals in Thailand, where they receive medical treatment at no cost.

In addition to providing surgeries, the project includes medical coaching and scholarships for pediatric intensive care training offered by Chulalongkorn Hospital and Chulalongkorn University’s School of Global Health. The effort is expected to enhance Laos’ capacity to perform pediatric heart surgeries independently within five years.







A total of 92 young patients, aged three months to 12 years, were initially screened under this collaboration. Of these, 37 were identified as urgently needing surgery in Thailand. So far, 29 children and infants have been transferred to Bangkok and successfully operated on. Two of the most serious cases were treated at Chulalongkorn Hospital, while Kasemrad Hospital managed 27 other cases. (NNT)

















































