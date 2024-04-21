One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) initiative set to roll out in June

The government is set to roll out the One Family One Soft Power (OFOS) initiative in June, under the leadership of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the chairwoman of the National Committee on Soft Power Development and leader of the Pheu Thai Party. The ambitious project seeks to create 20 million jobs, each offering a minimum yearly salary of 200,000 baht.







Starting in early June, OFOS will provide a range of free up-skilling and re-skilling courses available online and onsite. These courses will be accessible through a digital application or website and at physical locations managed by the National Village Fund and the Urban Community Office. It is expected that 266,400 participants will engage online, with an additional 30,210 attending onsite sessions. These educational opportunities will span various sectors, including the food, film, music, sports, fashion, festival, book, video game, tourism, and art industries.









A standout offering of the initiative is the “One Village One Thai Food Chef” course, crafted by the acclaimed Thai chef Chumpol Jangprai and his team. OFOS is designed to also benefit a wide array of individuals, from those looking to improve their skills to community leaders, business owners, and aspiring entrepreneurs. (NNT)





































