Thai Labour Ministry to solve labor shortage with new migrant worker import scheme

The Ministry of Labour is set to propose a new migrant worker import scheme to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on Friday, as the ministry aims to provide legal ways to meet the increasing demand for workers while discouraging illegal employment.

Minister of Labour Suchat Chomklin said the ministry is set to propose a new worker import scheme from neighboring countries to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration on 12 November, following the ministry’s discussion on the labor market demand and appropriate hiring protocols.







Mr. Suchat said a survey conducted by the ministry shows there is a demand for some 400,000 migrant workers, while related agencies have unanimously agreed to pursue this worker import scheme through Memoranda of Understanding between related parties.

The Ministry of Labour is expected to receive the first group of legally employed migrant workers in the next 30 days. These workers will be subject to a 14-day quarantine, or 7 days if fully vaccinated, with 2 COVID-19 tests required during the quarantine period.



The ministry has also prepared some 400,000-500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for this group of workers. Employers will be responsible for the workers’ quarantine cost, testing cost, and other medical fees should they test positive for the virus. These fees will approximately cost the employer from 9,700 to 26,720 baht per worker.

The demand for migrant workers in Thailand is increasing, mostly in the agricultural sector, followed by construction, services, farming, and textile. Most of the vacancies for migrant workers are located in Chaing Mai, Bangkok, Chanthaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Rayong respectively. (NNT)



























