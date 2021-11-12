Chulalongkorn’s alcohol-free disinfectant deactivates SARS-CoV-2 virus in one minute

Research team from the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University in Thailand has discovered an innovative alcohol-free solution that can deactivate SARS-CoV-2 virus at low cost.

The solution is particularly suitable for children and the elderly with sensitive skin since it does not contain alcohol. Those who are allergic to alcohol gel can also use it.







According to the test results, it was found that the disinfectant can deactivate coronavirus with all kinds of mutations in only one minute.

In addition, it was selected as a healthy innovative product at Thailand Research Expo 2021, and has also been registered with national patents. (PRD)



























