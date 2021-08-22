Thai Labor Ministry prepares to allow migrants back to work

Thailand’s Ministry of Labor is preparing to allow workers from three neighboring countries to return, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The move is in line with government policy to solve labor shortages arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and its containment.

Department of Employment (DoE) Director-General Pairoj Chotikasathien said a survey by the department showed 424,703 migrant workers are needed to bolster the nation’s workforce.







According to the DoE, businesses need 256,029 Myanmar, 130,138 Cambodian and 38,536 Lao nationals in their workplaces. Most of the jobs are in the agriculture, livestock, construction, hospitality services and garment production sectors.

Mr Pairoj said migrant workers can help to steer the business sector in the right direction, now and when the pandemic ends, adding that the DoE is consulting with the Public Health Ministry and other state agencies, to provide guidance over resuming its intake of unskilled laborers under the MoU. (NNT)

























