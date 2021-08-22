Thailand CCSA: Encouraging signs show COVID-19 infections leveling off

Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed that emerging signs suggest COVID-19 infections in the country are about to level off.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said there are encouraging indicators and the number of new infections is no longer on a steep upward curve. However, the public have to keep their guard up because fully vaccinated people can still be infected, she said.







Dr. Apisamai said the home and community isolation programs have also freed up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients with more severe symptoms and have reduced wait times for critically-ill patients in the past week. There are 70 community isolation centers in Bangkok with 9,426 beds. Of these, 14 can provide standard RT-PCR tests and 7 are equipped to treat some 1,000 patients exhibiting mild symptoms. (NNT)

























